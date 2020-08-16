School open house has gone virtual

HICKORY — It’s back to school this Monday for Hickory Public Schools. However, not one single student will step foot inside the school buildings. That realization, alone, makes for the most unusual “Return to Learn” in HPS history.
With safety of students and staff as a priority, the HPS Board of Education opted for the entire district to participate in remote learning through Sept. 11. Beginning on Monday, Sept. 14, the district anticipates starting the “Blended Learning” hybrid model of Plan B — with a percentage of students attending in-class instruction on certain days and alternating with other students who are learning remotely. This model allows for social distancing in the classrooms, as well as the buses.
With Aug. 17 as the first official day of school, families have attempted to visualize what this day will look like. This year, there’s no trying out the assigned desks, turning in classroom supplies, hugging old classmates and sharing high-fives, peeking in the fish tank, tasting refreshments, or creating name tags.
Virtual open houses have become the new norm. These events took place all last week in preparation for the first day of school. Using Zoom and other online applications have replaced traditional in-person greets with high-tech introductions. And students are old “pros” by now, after adjusting to remote learning since last March when schools were shut down due to COVID-19.
An Oakwood Elementary two-teacher team shared about their first experience with a virtual open house. According to the team, Dorothy Dalton and Laura Marvin, fifth-grade teachers, approximately 90 percent of their families and students participated in their open house held Thursday, totally online.
“Everyone was enthusiastic during the noon meeting,” said Dalton. “We could see their faces light up as we reviewed the daily schedules and some of the exciting curriculum lesson plans in store for our students.”
With 52 students between them, Dalton will teach math to the students and Marvin will teach English language arts and social studies. They share in the teaching of the science curriculum.
“We orchestrated our team-teaching so that as one teacher is teaching, the other can provide support with operating the technology needs,” said Marvin. “Our six-year team partnership truly works to the advantage not just for us —but definitely for our students.”
During the virtual open house, Dalton and Marvin covered such topics as school supplies, how to access Zoom in a timely manner, starting and ending times, communication, the need for translation of materials, digital citizenship, Google classroom, lesson plans, and various online apps that will be incorporated into the remote learning, not just for the four weeks at the start of school, but throughout the first semester.
The Dalton/Marvin team also shared some words of encouragement with their families and the students. “We are here for them—and we want to reach out no matter the concerns or the questions,” said Marvin.
