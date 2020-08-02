You are the owner of this article.
New private school administrator says private school is a good option
Head administrator Chad Leatherman for Training Them Up Christian School says he believes private school would be a great option for families during a time of the pandemic. “We are a small school,” he said.

Leatherman said he expects a small student body this year.

The private school is starting its first year on Aug. 24 and will offer classroom education five days a week, Leatherman said. Students will also have the option to take classes online.

The school will offer grades second through ninth in their first years.

The rate at the school is $250 a month for traditional classroom learning and the online option is $100 a month. For information, visit www.trainingthemup.org or call 828-346-5550.

