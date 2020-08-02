Home-school offers safety, flexibility for some families

Courtney Truitt barely slept for weeks on end. It was 4:30 a.m. when she went to bed some nights, her husband just waking up for work as she laid down from a long night of research.

She was grappling with how her children would continue their education for the next year. Once her mind was set on home-school for her youngest two, it was weeks more of work finding materials and curriculum for her pre-K and third-grade sons. Her older kids won’t be leaving the nest either; her 10th-grade daughter and son in eighth grade will be home, learning on Catawba Online through Catawba County Schools.

Many families are considering or turning to home-school this year, and the statewide organization North Carolinians for Home Education is expecting a large spike in home-schools this year, Secretary Jessica Frierson, who lives in Granite Falls, said.

“To say we are getting a ton of interest is putting it mildly,” Frierson said. “I would venture to say that practically every parent in the state has considered home schooling.”

Many are wondering what exactly they have to do to open a home-school, what curriculum they should use and what laws they have to follow, Frierson said. Her best advice — coming from a mother who home-schooled her 10 children — is for these parents to think long term.

They should plan to home-school for an entire year, she said. If they want their children to return to public school — as Frierson expects many will — parents should make sure their children stay on track with the statewide curriculum.