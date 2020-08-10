Coffey Foundation presents scholarships

LENOIR — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coffey Foundation was unable to honor its scholarship recipients with a dinner this year. The students were recently honored as they individually went to Cedar Rock Country Club to receive their certificate, a Coffey Foundation DVD and to have their photo taken outdoors. The group picture shown is a composite of each student’s individual picture.
Twelve students from Hibriten, South Caldwell, West Caldwell, Caldwell Early College and Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy High Schools were recognized for outstanding academic achievements and leadership qualities.
Front row(from left): Jaleah Battle of West Caldwell, daughter of Eltija and Jeff Battle, who will attend UNC Chapel Hill; Savannah Longo of West Caldwell, daughter of Dawn Arney and Michael Longo, who will attend Wake Forest University; Macy Penley of Hibriten, daughter of Hayley Gill and Michael Penley, who will attend Coastal Carolina University; Sydney Propst of South Caldwell, daughter of Bobbie and Tony Propst, who will attend UNC Chapel Hill; Rachel Hagen of Caldwell Early College, daughter of Rina Ruiz and Richard Hagen, who will attend NC State;
Back row (from left) Christian Williams of Caldwell Early College, son of Mandy and Kurt Williams, who will attend NC State; Riley Houck of Caldwell Early College, son of Ingrid Link and Carey Houck, who will attend St. John’s University; Matthew Grogan of Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy, son of Ann and Chris Grogan, who will attend Appalachian State; Jordan Bowman of West Caldwell, son of Jennifer and Daniel Bowman, who will attend UNC Charlotte, Abigail Fleri of South Caldwell, daughter of Dawn Behrend and James Fleri, who will attend UNC Chapel Hill; Caleb Cook of South Caldwell, son of Sherry and Thomas Cook, who will attend Gardner-Webb University.
Not pictured is Alevtina Newman of Hibriten, daughter of Renee Newman, who will attend UNC Chapel Hill.
The total of scholarships awarded is $212,000.
