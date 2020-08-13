You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Obama lied; federal agents did not use tear gas, batons on peaceful protesters
During the funeral of John Lewis, Barack Obama gave the eulogy.

As I did not hear the entire speech, I must point out the complete inaccurate statement by the former president. He stated that federal agents used tear gas and batons against peaceful protesters. There is indisputable evidence that that was not the case.

For a former president to predicate an outright fabrication is despicable. I believe that people will see him for what he is and what he was, a race-baiter at best and a liar in fact.

Jack Holsclaw

Hickory NC

