Letters to the Editor

I’ve been to every early voting location. Several times. Mostly people are in line, quietly and patiently waiting their turn to vote. Most are masked and most of the masks cover noses. One hung dramatically from one ear — so, yes, this senior citizen kept her distance.
But, what I saw this morning at the Newton early voting site stopped me in my tracks. At a time when we are voting for leaders — ideally responsible ones who care about all citizens — what I see on full display parked across from the Newton library is an image of a Rambo-like ripped President Trump holding an assault rifle. It was a blown-up poster on the side of what should have been an ice-cream truck.
This was intimidating. It wasn’t within 50 feet of the polling place, so it’s not officially voter intimidation. Yet, it was. And, it has no place here. I may be old, but I am white and know my privilege. I cannot imagine what it is like to not have my privilege and to show up with a gun-toting image of the president as a poll greeter.
We have a long road ahead of us to where we can all get along and be more accepting. Michelle Obama says to take the high road. It’s going to be a long hard climb to make America great. And Rambo Trump is not what greatness looks like.
Please vote. Patiently, safely, and wisely.
Lynn Dorfman
Hickory, NC
“In my view, this election is preeminently about ... the character and integrity of the two men running for the presidency” (letter, Oct. 8).
This election is preeminently about the fate of America’s constitutional order. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer put it best: “Everything is on the table.” Schumer wants statehood for Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia (four more Democratic Senators). Schumer wants to abolish the Senate’s legislative filibuster (He wants simple party-line majorities passing bills).
Joe Biden won’t say if he’ll “pack the Supreme Court” (expand its seats). That means he will. The Electoral College is at risk. Early in the Democrats’ presidential primaries the Washington Post asked each candidate “Do you support eliminating the Electoral College in favor of the popular vote?”
15 said “Yes.” 3 said “open to it. ” 3 said “No.” Joe Biden was a “No.” VP candidate Kamala Harris, was “open to it.” Succession probabilities being what would be — with a mentally fragile 78-year-old president, the Electoral College is at risk.
But also character does matter. Joe Biden first ran for the presidency in 1987. At a Claremont, New Hampshire stop he told his audience:
“I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class that had a full academic scholarship . . . ended up in the top half of my class. I was the outstanding student in the political science department at the end of my year. . . I graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school . . .”
All false. Morton Kondracke [McLaughlin Group panelist]: “Joe Biden ranked 76th in a class of 85 at the University of Sycracuse law school.” Even Associated Press reported Biden’s dishonesty adding, “Biden admitted he had committed plagiarism during the first-year course.” (September 21, 1987). According to Real Clear Politics, “The law school had him repeat a first-year class, after initially flunking him, for copying at least five pages from a published law review article.”
Plagiarism would become a lifelong pattern. Headline two months ago: “Joe Biden accused of plagiarizing from Jack Layton's final letter in nomination speech.” That’s from Canada’s National Post (8-20-20). The deceased Layton had led Canada’s New Democratic Party.
Biden. No originality. Dishonest. Harmless looking. Ideal figurehead for handing a radicalizing political party permanent one-party rule.
Tom Shuford
Lenoir, NC
The nation will decisively follow one of two paths with the results of the upcoming election: one of cynicism, hate, and vitriol or one of hope, equity, and perseverance. However, this election truly lies with one key voting bloc: young people.
To the foreign student who has had to worry about whether they will be able to continue their education in our country: the GOP has been and will be coming again for you. To the young girl who simply believes she should decide what to do with her own body: the GOP is coming for you. To the guy whose about to be kicked off their parent’s health insurance and about to pay sky-high premiums while also saddled with enormous student debt: the GOP is coming for you. To all holders of graduate assistantships: they came for you in 2018, and they will do it again. To all student LGBTQIA community members: they came for you before, and they plan to do it again.
With this, I make one final plea: vote. Don't let them take your future away from you.
Colby Carr
Morganton, NC
