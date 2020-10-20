Letters to the Editor

To the foreign student who has had to worry about whether they will be able to continue their education in our country: the GOP has been and will be coming again for you. To the young girl who simply believes she should decide what to do with her own body: the GOP is coming for you. To the guy whose about to be kicked off their parent’s health insurance and about to pay sky-high premiums while also saddled with enormous student debt: the GOP is coming for you. To all holders of graduate assistantships: they came for you in 2018, and they will do it again. To all student LGBTQIA community members: they came for you before, and they plan to do it again.