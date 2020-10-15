Letter: Vote on behalf of our right to bear arms, worship freely

I am writing in response to (vote on behalf of your community, fellow citizens).I say vote on behalf of hard-working citizens who abide by the law and work hard to support their family.

Vote on behalf of law enforcement who risk their lives every day to protect our community. Without law and order we don't have a country.

Vote on behalf of our right to bear arms, free speech, and to worship freely. They are under attack this election. We have heard the phrase "God helps those who can't help themselves.” So most important, vote on behalf of the unborn who have no voice. Yes, caring about your fellow citizen is important. However, caring about the unborn is about moral decency and humanity.

This election is not about mixed feelings. This election is about who we are as a nation. Not voting is not an option this year. Vote to keep America America.

Craig Boyer

Bayport NY

Boyer is a former Hickory resident.