letter tom allen

Everyone agrees that the North Carolina Constitution expressly vests all legislative power in the General Assembly to write Election Laws, not the Board of Elections or anyone else. Yet, after more than 3.6 million votes had already been cast, the Democrat controlled Election Board went to court to extend the deadline to receive mail-in ballots.

The deadline established by the General Assembly to receive these ballots was November 6, but the Board of elections wanted to extend the deadline till November 12. The Court agreed with this request and the deadline was illegally changed to November 12. A rule change in the middle of the game – after 3.6 million votes had already been cast?

And then there are rules established by the Legislature as to how a ballot may be cured. Again – in the middle of the game – the Democrats went to Court and the Judge allowed for the illegal changing of these rules. As North Carolina Senate leaded Phil Berger said, “The question is simple: May unelected bureaucrats on a state panel controlled by one political party overrule election laws passed by the legislatures, even after ballots have already been cast? If public confidence in elections is important to our system of government, then hopefully the answer to that question is ‘no.’”