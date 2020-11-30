letter tom allen

Hickory Daily Record
Letter to the Editor Submission
Submission ID: 2614
CONTACT INFORMATION
First Name Thomas
Last Name Allen
Address 2113 13th Street Court NE
City Hickory
State NC
Zip Code 28601
Phone (828) 261-9946
E-mail Address tallen1949@charter.net
YOUR LETTER
Type Your Letter Letter: Response to; ”Winning Team Played Fair”
We now know that Trump won the State of North Carolina election, and I have not heard of any curious actions by the Republicans to achieve this victory.
You said, “Some teams try to win by keeping players off the field, other teams try to win by encouraging everybody to play,” However, there are many that want to win so badly that they embrace the quote by Niccolò Machiavelli, “The ends justify the means.”
Let us explore a few of the curious actions by the Democrat Party in North Carolina.
Everyone agrees that the North Carolina Constitution expressly vests all legislative power in the General Assembly to write Election Laws, not the Board of Elections or anyone else. Yet, after more than 3.6 million votes had already been cast, the Democrat controlled Election Board went to court to extend the deadline to receive mail-in ballots.
The deadline established by the General Assembly to receive these ballots was November 6, but the Board of elections wanted to extend the deadline till November 12. The Court agreed with this request and the deadline was illegally changed to November 12. A rule change in the middle of the game – after 3.6 million votes had already been cast?
And then there are rules established by the Legislature as to how a ballot may be cured. Again – in the middle of the game – the Democrats went to Court and the Judge allowed for the illegal changing of these rules. As North Carolina Senate leaded Phil Berger said, “The question is simple: May unelected bureaucrats on a state panel controlled by one political party overrule election laws passed by the legislatures, even after ballots have already been cast? If public confidence in elections is important to our system of government, then hopefully the answer to that question is ‘no.’”
So, to you Ms. Ruth Long, these are the actions that I found curious about the North Carolina election. I don’t see anyone trying to keep players off the field. I see people attempting to make sure that everyone gets to play – because – after all, “The ends justify the means.”
Tom Allen
Hickory
Hickory Daily Record
1100 11th Ave. Blvd. SE
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 322-4510
Copyright © 2020 HDR | Hickory Daily Record . All rights reserved
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!