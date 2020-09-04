Letter: The Liar-in-Chief is Trump not Obama

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a letter to the editor on Aug. 13, a reader stated that Obama lied in his eulogy for John Lewis. He said there was indisputable evidence that peaceful protesters were not tear-gassed or beaten.

What is the indisputable evidence?

I saw numerous times that video shown on national TV when the peaceful protester (veteran) with his hands in the air was hit several times with a baton. The peaceful protesters were absolutely tear gassed (or the equivalent). Maybe his distinction was that federal agents were not involved.

How would he know? They did not identify themselves and undeniably violated citizen rights by putting protesters into unmarked vehicles for unknown causes.

Regardless, it is so outrageous, unbelievable, disgusting and laughable that the reader tries to paint Obama as a liar when the current president, the Liar-in-Chief, has told over 20,000 (documented) untruths during his time in office.

Anyone who really faces the facts and wants to know the truth, knows that.

The Liar-in-Chief is regularly fact-checked and is regularly found to be lying. “Anyone who wants a test, can get a test,” is just one example.