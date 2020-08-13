Letter: Preserve democracy. Make America Trumpless Again

While watching some of the celebrations of the life of Congressman John Lewis, one speaker was conspicuously absent. Donald Trump was probably asked to stay away, just as he was not invited to speak at the funerals of Elijah Cummings, George H.W. Bush and John McCain. Trump’s blatant racism (birtherism, “Fine people on both sides”, etc.) insured he would not be a part of the funerals of Lewis or Cummings. The other exclusions were due to his extreme narcissism and hateful jealousy of anyone with a legacy greater than his.
Trump’s pathetic record of trying to wish away the pandemic has resulted in 150,000+ deaths and a crashing economy. Early on, he declared himself a wartime president, and then he went AWOL. He abdicated his leadership and turned it over to the states. Then when some Democratic states decided to lock down, he sabotaged their efforts by tweeting “re-open” Virginia, Michigan, etc.
Since all else has failed, Trump is trying to get re-elected on a “law and order” campaign. This should be called an “order” campaign. He sends his gestapo-like troops into American cities which escalates protests so they can restore “order.”
As far as “law,” what’s lawful about soliciting aid in a political campaign from Russia, Ukraine and China? What’s lawful about commuting the prison sentence of Roger Stone as a reward for keeping his mouth shut about Trump’s involvement in his crimes? Remember, Stone was convicted by a jury of his peers and sentenced by DOJ guidelines which had already been reduced by his sleazy attorney general, William Barr.
In 2016, Trump was elected on a campaign based on hate and fear. If he is re-elected, four more years of his “reign” will result in an America that is unrecognizable. Preserve democracy. Make America Trumpless Again.
Gary Garmon
Connelly Springs NC
Editor's note: This letter was received July 31.
