Letter: Only one of our presidential candidates has common decency

It is an utter shame that common decency has become political. While both candidates are flawed, compared to each other, only one of them has anything close.

One lies every time he opens his mouth. One dissolved his charity for scamming money from kids with cancer. One shut down his university after bilking kids out of $20 million. One has had more associates indicted and imprisoned than all other administrations combined. One has continuously insulted our military.

One has a live trial pending over a rape allegation. One used campaign money to pay off porn stars. One coddles our enemies and insults our allies. One is, at worst, an out and out racist, and at best, an ambiguous one. One has had a quarter million Americans die on his watch during the last 7 months due to his ineptitude and ridicule of science.

If you don't think there is a difference in the decency of these men then I feel sorry for your moral compass vs. your political one. This election is about way more than just policy.

Matthew Bumgarner

Hickory NC