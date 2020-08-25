Letter: Now is time to start our own petitions

I don’t know about the rest of you but I would think the majority of Americans feel the same way I do. I am sick and tired of allowing a few people in this country to tear it up. Not for racial justice but because they are just out and out thugs!

The governors, mayors are doing nothing to stop them. It is as if they want this country destroyed. These do-nothing “leaders” should be made to resign. They have “handcuffed” the policeman and said to “stand down” while they watch buildings burning, officers hurt and even killed. What is wrong with you!

I was taught that the majority rules but no more in this country. There is a signed petition of 1,200 people who want to destroy a statue on government property. If I was able I bet I could get 25,000 people in this county to not take down the statue! We the majority are just sitting back and doing nothing.

It must stop somewhere and I think now is the time. Start our own petitions. I will sign!

Evelyn Arndt

Hickory NC