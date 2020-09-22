letter in support of Kim Bost by David Turman

Kim Bost understands that COVID 19 stands between the current state of our economy and recovery. Longer term her focus will be on public education and our teachers, access to healthcare, and the creation of jobs for the district and retooling our region to compete in today’s world. She will not be sidetracked by gerrymandering schemes, voter suppression efforts, fearmongering, and ploys to divide us. She will listen and work with all her colleagues to provide real solutions benefitting all citizens of Hickory and Catawba County.

Kim Bost understands the challenges of a Democrat competing in a Republican district but she is not deterred by that challenge dedicating herself to offering the voters of this district an option to the continuation of Jay Adams and Republicans placing the interest of big business and the wealthy above the interests of the majority who face the challenges of keeping or finding a job, providing their kids with a good education, having and affording healthcare, and coping safely with the worst pandemic since 1917.

I will vote for Kim and I hope all who read this letter give her consideration and your vote. If you are not registered to vote, do so and vote. If you are concerned about going to the polls, vote by mail like the President. The earlier the better to avoid any delays in the mail.

David Turman