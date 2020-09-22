letter in support of Kim Bost by David Turman

Hickory Daily Record
Type Your Letter This letter is submitted in support of Kim Bost running against Jay Adams for the N.C. District 96 House seat. Before proceeding I feel it is important to digress a bit to reflect on Jay Adams’ Republican Party.
The Republican Party is no longer the Party of Eisenhower or Reagan. It is now a party driven to hold onto power through means antithetical to the fundamentals of democracy rather than though a platform that addresses the kitchen table issues faced by so many in their party. The disqualifying behavior of President Trump has created cognitive dissonance for many in the Republican Party.
Instead of dealing with unemployment in the county now around 9% or expanding Medicaid to cover those losing employer health insurance or calming racial tensions by addressing systemic racism Republicans use their time and energy on solutions looking for a problem such as in person voter fraud or laws against Sharia Law.
Kim Bost understands that COVID 19 stands between the current state of our economy and recovery. Longer term her focus will be on public education and our teachers, access to healthcare, and the creation of jobs for the district and retooling our region to compete in today’s world. She will not be sidetracked by gerrymandering schemes, voter suppression efforts, fearmongering, and ploys to divide us. She will listen and work with all her colleagues to provide real solutions benefitting all citizens of Hickory and Catawba County.
Kim Bost understands the challenges of a Democrat competing in a Republican district but she is not deterred by that challenge dedicating herself to offering the voters of this district an option to the continuation of Jay Adams and Republicans placing the interest of big business and the wealthy above the interests of the majority who face the challenges of keeping or finding a job, providing their kids with a good education, having and affording healthcare, and coping safely with the worst pandemic since 1917.
I will vote for Kim and I hope all who read this letter give her consideration and your vote. If you are not registered to vote, do so and vote. If you are concerned about going to the polls, vote by mail like the President. The earlier the better to avoid any delays in the mail.
David Turman
Hickory
