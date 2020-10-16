 Skip to main content
Letter: I will choose a man of compassion and ability for president
Letter: I will choose a man of compassion and ability for president

I would like to thank Cliff Moone for his article in the HDR on October 8. It was titled "It is time to recover America's soul" He talks about the kind of person Joe Biden is.

Among many fine traits, Mr. Moone ends with "a decent man, a caring man, and a man of character." I agree with him that character counts. He goes on to say he will not be voting for the chaos candidate, the crude, rude, blustering, narcistic Divider in Chief. "I will instead vote for the man who helped revive the economy in 2009 and who takes the death of 200,000 plus Americans seriously."

I am registered as independent but have voted for many fine Republicans for president in the past. However, this year I will be voting for the man whom I believe is the right man for our country.

A man who has compassion, humility, ability and a great desire to get our country back on the right track — Democrat Joe Biden.

Joyce Hilmer

Conover NC

