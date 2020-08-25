Letter: Here's how an incompetent dictator gets reelected

How does an incompetent, disliked dictator get reelected? Start with big lies (immigrants are bad for the US; a wall will keep them out). Display racist, misogynist behavior.

Employ voter suppression (require photo IDs, purge lists of voters for not having voted recently or having the wrong address, severely limiting the number of polling places, shorten the time for early voting, not accommodating disabled voters in polling places, banning same day voter registration, banning out of precinct voting, not ensuring poll workers are competent so that provisional ballots aren't provided when appropriate and turning away voters who have children with them). Fail to publicize court-ordered remedies to voter suppression attempts.

Welcome foreign support (thank you, Russia). Attempting to cripple the Postal Service at a time when many voters are loathe to go to the polls due to the pandemic.

Claim that voting by mail is a recipe for mass fraud (while voting by mail yourself). Claim that the results of the election will be greatly delayed and can't be trusted (the election is rigged).

That's how.

William Jones

Hickory NC