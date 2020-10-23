Letter: Conservatives consistently on wrong side of history

Ever since the Limbaughs and Hannitys of 1776 argued in favor of support for George III and claimed the Divine Right of Kings, those who call themselves “conservative” have been on the wrong side of history. (And before you bring up the Democrats’ involvement in the founding of the KKK, remember the Democrats were the conservative party during that time. It didn’t change until the Twentieth Century).

The one exception to this rule was when conservatives opposed Soviet Communism. They were on the right side of history then. That was the only time that I can find.

How ironic is it that now they have hitched their wagon to the puppet of an old-line Soviet strongman?

Think about that as you go to the polls.

Thomas Blanton

Granite Falls, NC