John Hoyle Chapter observes Constitution Week

HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recently received proclamations from Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Catawba County Commissioner Randy Isenhower declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution initiated the annual observance of Constitution Week in 1955, when they petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 of each year to its commemoration. Congress adopted the resolution and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into public law. The goal of Constitution Week is to promote study and education about the Constitution.

The John Hoyle Chapter holds many activities during Constitution Week in honor of this historic document as well as the founders of our country who produced it. The chapter sets up Constitution Week displays in several area libraries. This year, due to the coronavirus, they also distributed electronic materials to the schools to assist fifth-grade social studies teachers with in-person and virtual learning experiences, and they provided Constitution "minutes" to WHKY for public service announcements.