Hickory NAACP branch to discuss elections

HICKORY — The Hickory Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its monthly meeting Sunday, Oct. 11, via Zoom.

This meeting will address the following issues:

• Branch elections

• The Nominating Committee will present a slate of candidates for office and accept nominations from the floor

• An Election Supervisory Committee will be elected

• Voting for the Nov. 3 Election

• The North Carolina State 2020 Annual Conference will be reviewed

Members are encouraged to join this meeting and become more involved in the activity of the branch. Members will receive log-in information prior to the meeting.

Persons interested in joining the Hickory NAACP should call 828-322-6663 or 828-238-4430 or email hickorynaacp@gmail.com.