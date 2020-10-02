HDR 1004 social media rail

 Skip to main content
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

President Donald Trump

@realDonaldTrump

October 2

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

@JoeBiden

October 2

Early this morning, President @realDonaldTrump

and First Lady @MelaniaTrump announced that, like many other Americans, they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Please join me in praying especially for them, that they would have a quick recovery.

Evangelist Franklin Graham

@Franklin_Graham

October 2

Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

@senatemajldr

October 2

President Trump and the First Lady testing positive for Covid-19 should not lead to any crisis in governance. President Eisenhower had a heart attack on September 24, 1955 and was hospitalized until November 11 (his first public appearance was October 25 in the hospital).

Former Speaker of the Houe Newt Gingrich

@newtgingrich

October 2

Let us continue to grow in the awareness that we all live in a common home as members of a single family! #SeasonOfCreation

Pope Francis

@Pontifex

October 2

