HDR 1004 social media rail

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
President Donald Trump
@realDonaldTrump
October 2
I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
@JoeBiden
October 2
Early this morning, President @realDonaldTrump
and First Lady @MelaniaTrump announced that, like many other Americans, they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Please join me in praying especially for them, that they would have a quick recovery.
Evangelist Franklin Graham
@Franklin_Graham
October 2
Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
@senatemajldr
October 2
President Trump and the First Lady testing positive for Covid-19 should not lead to any crisis in governance. President Eisenhower had a heart attack on September 24, 1955 and was hospitalized until November 11 (his first public appearance was October 25 in the hospital).
Former Speaker of the Houe Newt Gingrich
@newtgingrich
October 2
Let us continue to grow in the awareness that we all live in a common home as members of a single family! #SeasonOfCreation
Pope Francis
@Pontifex
October 2
