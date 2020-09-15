HDR 0916 social media rail

Twitter

According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering...

...caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!

President Donald Trump

@realDonaldTrump

September 14

This morning, parents all across the West — already worried about their kids being indoors because of COVID-19 — are now also waking up worried about their kids being outside. We need a president who takes climate change seriously.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

@JoeBiden

September 15