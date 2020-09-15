HDR 0916 social media rail

 Skip to main content
According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering...

...caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!

President Donald Trump

@realDonaldTrump

September 14

This morning, parents all across the West — already worried about their kids being indoors because of COVID-19 — are now also waking up worried about their kids being outside. We need a president who takes climate change seriously.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

@JoeBiden

September 15

The West Coast is on fire, the color of the sky turned red, the air in many parts of the U.S. is dangerous to breathe, there are 5 simultaneous tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, an 800-mile derecho destroyed Iowa towns. And yet they ask: How can we afford the Green New Deal?

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders

@SenSanders

September 15

Did you see where Joe Biden — as Weak, Tired, and Sleepy as he is, went to a Polling Place today in Delaware (of course!) to VOTE!? If Biden can do it, any American can do it!

President Donald Trump

@realDonaldTrump

September 14

Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19, but he is responsible for his failed response and for lying to the American people.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

@JoeBiden

September 15

Our film industry continues to bring in new projects with five films starting production by the end of next month, creating more than 8,600 jobs. Each production will help boost local businesses and protect their cast and crew with COVID-19 safety plans.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper

@NC_Governor

September 15

With increased droughts, unpredictable rains, higher heat, drier air and extreme winds, climate change is priming California and the West for devastating wildfires. We have to get real about this: it's going to take a bold fight against climate change to change course.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris

@SenKamalaHarris

September 14

