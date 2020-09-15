HDR 0916 social media rail

According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering...
...caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!
President Donald Trump
@realDonaldTrump
September 14
This morning, parents all across the West — already worried about their kids being indoors because of COVID-19 — are now also waking up worried about their kids being outside. We need a president who takes climate change seriously.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
@JoeBiden
September 15
The West Coast is on fire, the color of the sky turned red, the air in many parts of the U.S. is dangerous to breathe, there are 5 simultaneous tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, an 800-mile derecho destroyed Iowa towns. And yet they ask: How can we afford the Green New Deal?
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders
@SenSanders
September 15
Did you see where Joe Biden — as Weak, Tired, and Sleepy as he is, went to a Polling Place today in Delaware (of course!) to VOTE!? If Biden can do it, any American can do it!
President Donald Trump
@realDonaldTrump
September 14
Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19, but he is responsible for his failed response and for lying to the American people.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
@JoeBiden
September 15
Our film industry continues to bring in new projects with five films starting production by the end of next month, creating more than 8,600 jobs. Each production will help boost local businesses and protect their cast and crew with COVID-19 safety plans.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper
@NC_Governor
September 15
With increased droughts, unpredictable rains, higher heat, drier air and extreme winds, climate change is priming California and the West for devastating wildfires. We have to get real about this: it's going to take a bold fight against climate change to change course.
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris
@SenKamalaHarris
September 14
