HDR 0808 social media rail

I called the politicization of the China Virus by the Radical Left Democrats a Hoax, not the China Virus itself. Everybody knows this except for the Fake and very Corrupt Media!
President Donald Trump
@realDonaldTrump
August 7
The truth is that President Trump could have acted months ago to curb this pandemic—it's obvious he still hasn’t learned his lesson. He continues to ignore the warnings of health experts and we're all paying the price.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
@JoeBiden
August 7
Getting masks and other critical supplies to North Carolinians — particularly those in schools and congregate living settings — has been a top priority as we battle COVID-19. Our state will continue taking aggressive steps to get PPE to those who need it.
N.C. Governor Roy Cooper
@NC_Governor
August 6
The pandemic has made it difficult for businesses to meet necessary obligations which creates difficult financial scenarios for tenants and landlords. My legislation makes changes to existing bankruptcy law, providing relief to tenants and landlords.
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina
@SenThomTillis
August 6
More than 4.8 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 159,000 have died. We cannot grow numb to these numbers and the many more lives devastated by these losses. Look out for one another and please, wear a mask.
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris
@SenKamalaHarris
August 6
After yesterday’s statement, Sleepy Joe Biden is no longer worthy of the Black Vote!
President Donald Trump
@realDonaldTrump
August 7
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!