Column: Positive changes coming to U.S. foreign policy

With the United States in the thick of the worst pandemic in over a century and coming off of a summer in which a wave of protests following the murder of George Floyd produced the largest social movement in U.S. history (not to mention the contentious nomination of, and confirmation hearings for, a Supreme Court Justice), debate over foreign policy took a backseat in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Given the magnitude of the domestic challenges facing the United States, a focus on such issues perhaps seemed warranted.

Yet it is with foreign policy, rather than domestic policy, that the incoming Biden administration may end up having the most impact. Domestically, Biden will be constrained not only by traditional checks and balances but also divided government (most likely) and the filibuster (along with Democratic Party infighting). He will have more discretion to act on international issues, where U.S. presidents are less restricted by law and more insulated from partisan forces. Here are four broad positive shifts in U.S. foreign policy to expect:

1. The United States will improve its image and standing in the world.