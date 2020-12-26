Column: Positive changes coming to U.S. foreign policy

With the United States in the thick of the worst pandemic in over a century and coming off of a summer in which a wave of protests following the murder of George Floyd produced the largest social movement in U.S. history (not to mention the contentious nomination of, and confirmation hearings for, a Supreme Court Justice), debate over foreign policy took a backseat in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Given the magnitude of the domestic challenges facing the United States, a focus on such issues perhaps seemed warranted.
Yet it is with foreign policy, rather than domestic policy, that the incoming Biden administration may end up having the most impact. Domestically, Biden will be constrained not only by traditional checks and balances but also divided government (most likely) and the filibuster (along with Democratic Party infighting). He will have more discretion to act on international issues, where U.S. presidents are less restricted by law and more insulated from partisan forces. Here are four broad positive shifts in U.S. foreign policy to expect:
1. The United States will improve its image and standing in the world.
According to Pew polling, Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic negatively affected views of the United States around the world. But even before the pandemic, Trump was exceedingly unpopular outside of the United States, polling below even authoritarian strongmen Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China. Having a negative world image can have significant consequences. Among other things, it decreases the United States’ soft power — the ability to get things done through attraction rather than coercion (which is more costly). The United States’ image around the world will improve as Biden moves the U.S. away from Trump’s combative and inward-looking “America First” approach and agenda.
2. Relations with allies will be rebuilt.
Trump has alienated traditional U.S. allies through such things as disrupting trade (with the European Union and Canada, among others) and producing unnecessary diplomatic friction (by, for example, insulting or attacking world leaders from typically friendly states such as Justin Trudeau of Canada, Scott Morrison of Australia, and Angela Merkel of Germany). Biden, as president, will remind our friends that they are in fact our friends, and will rebuild trust by deescalating trade disputes, refraining from engaging in pettiness, and providing steadier and more consistent support to traditional allies.
3. Who our adversaries are will be clearer.
Biden, as president, will not be exchanging “love letters” with brutal dictatorial thugs like Kim Jong Un of North Korea, as Trump proudly professes to have done. And there will be no more kowtowing to Putin.
4. U.S. foreign policy will be more multilateral.
Trump, as president, has employed a mostly disengaged or unilateral approach to foreign policy, withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, and the nuclear deal with Iran, beginning the withdraw process from the World Health Organization, and calling into question the United States’ commitment to NATO. Biden will recommit the United States to the Paris Climate Accord, reverse the withdraw process from the WHO, seek to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran, and reassure NATO allies.
Solving complex international problems requires coordinated action. A more multilateral U.S. foreign policy will increase the prospects of making progress toward addressing pressing international issues (such as climate change). Being more active and integrated on the world stage, furthermore, will better enable the U.S. to lead and shape the international order rather than their being a leadership vacuum, which can result in disorder, and opens up space for China, Russia, and other powerful states with interests and values that do not always align with our own, to take the lead.
Not everything will change on Day 1. Though presidents have more discretion in in the realm of foreign affairs than they do in domestic politics, redirecting the colossus that is the United States foreign policy establishment and repairing relations around the world takes time. Inauguration day will mark the beginning of an opportunity for reengagement. Let’s make the most of it.
Dr. David R. Dreyer is an associate professor of political science at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. He teaches courses on international relations and comparative politics.