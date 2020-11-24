Column: Blessed in season of gratitude

Being thankful is not always easy. We do not always aspire to President Lincoln’s "better angels of our nature." It is often easy to complain and act complicated. Afterwards, it takes a lot of humility to say, “I was wrong.” Being thankful also means giving lots of gratitude where it is needed; giving thanks for the people and the situations in our lives which bring us joy and happiness. It is one thing to feel those wonderful feelings but it is another to actively work to appreciate the people and the factors which make them happen. Sometimes, it is too easy to take it all in and never acknowledge the source. This was the reason for Seward’s proclamation so many years ago.