Column: Blessed in season of gratitude

In October of 1863, Secretary of State William Seward sat down to write a Proclamation of Thanksgiving. President Lincoln gave him the task. Other presidents had issued such days before. President George Washington proclaimed the first one in October of 1789. President Lincoln made several proclamations beforehand as well but there had never been a national holiday dedicated to the practice of thanksgiving.
At the time, several states, mainly in New England, celebrated a Thanksgiving-like holiday but there was no federal one. Pressed by Mrs. Sarah Hale, a local magazine editor who had proposed a national day for many years, Lincoln decided to make it happen. In the midst of the Civil War and following the battle of Gettysburg just a few months before, Seward penned the proclamation making the last Thursday of the month of November a day of "thanksgiving and praise.” At the time, there was no let up to the war. The Union siege of Chattanooga was just beginning. Battles were yet to be fought.
Seward’s words are filled with encouragement and praise for the happiness and bounties brought on the country by 1863. His proclamation also offers strength to the armed forces. It is not very long. Several lines suggest praise and gratitude for different blessings, “And the country, rejoicing in the consciousness of augmented strength and vigor, is permitted to expect continuance of years with large increases of freedom. No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy.”
The proclamation concludes with a call to hope concerning the war and how it might end with a restored union. A year after Seward wrote the lines, the original was sold to benefit Union troops. In 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt moved the day of Thanksgiving from the last to the third Thursday in November in an effort to combat the economic depression.
Seward’s lines remind its readers thanksgiving is a practice; especially in the midst of dark and dangerous times. For Americans, there was no darker time than the Civil War and there are a lot of parallels between then and now. All of us have reacted differently to these pandemic situations and probably have ridden a tide of emotions at times. Yet, there is cause for exultation.
When the world spins and our anxieties roar — stopping to be thankful for the things and the gifts we have can bless us in our time as much as in October of 1863. By then, numerous towns in America had been destroyed by war. Farm fields had been turned to rubble as a result of cannon and shot. All told during the war, seven national cemeteries were dedicated. The country simply lived with death. Homes became hospitals. The war divided people within both the North and the South. New York City suffered from draft riots. Captured slaves were considered contraband even though Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation earlier in the year freed slaves in areas within Confederate hands. The war asked questions of Americans they could not fully answer. No one knew the future. Sounds like today.
Being thankful is not always easy. We do not always aspire to President Lincoln’s "better angels of our nature." It is often easy to complain and act complicated. Afterwards, it takes a lot of humility to say, “I was wrong.” Being thankful also means giving lots of gratitude where it is needed; giving thanks for the people and the situations in our lives which bring us joy and happiness. It is one thing to feel those wonderful feelings but it is another to actively work to appreciate the people and the factors which make them happen. Sometimes, it is too easy to take it all in and never acknowledge the source. This was the reason for Seward’s proclamation so many years ago.
At Thanksgiving, we eat a lot of food, maybe watch some football, and some will do a fair amount of yard work and shopping.
But, the most important thing is to practice thankfulness. To tell the people in our lives how grateful we are for them. And not only that, but perhaps, by our actions, display a type of generosity toward them which lets them know on a deeper level how appreciative and grateful we are. And a little forgiveness may make Thanksgiving even sweeter.
Seward’s proclamation begins with praise and thankfulness for wonderful bounties and ends with the hope the country will heal as a nation and be restored as a union.
What a fantastic attitude for us as a grueling political and environmental year comes to a close.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com
