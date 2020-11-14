Castle of Cans campaign successful

HICKORY — In its 22nd year, the 2020 Susan L. Coleman Castle of Cans has set a new record of donations with its virtual fundraising campaign. The campaign came in at 222% over its goal of $5,000, with a total of $11,066 collected. These funds will provide 77,462 pounds, more than 38.7 tons, of food to meet the hunger needs of the community.

Castle of Cans chairperson Carleen Crawford expressed her appreciation to everyone who donated, promoted, and helped in any way to help make the campaign so overwhelmingly successful.

“This was a different year for the Castle of Cans as we shifted to a virtual fundraising platform due to COVID-19,” said Crawford. “We had a smaller but strong and mighty team this year, including public and private schools, churches, and community organizations. Working together with our generous community members, they broke their record of giving, for the second year in a row, by not only helping us make our goal for this year but exceed it by more than double.”