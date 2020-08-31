 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Hickory police on scene of shooting at Cubbard Express on 16th Street NE
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch Now: Hickory police on scene of shooting at Cubbard Express on 16th Street NE

  • Updated
  • 0
IMG_1696.jpg
ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

A man was shot in the shoulder at a Cubbard Express convenience store on 16th Street NE in Hickory Monday afternoon.

The wound was not termed life-threatening on the scene.

Hickory police were searching a black Honda Civic vehicle at the scene of the shooting.

Angellica Gragg said she was in the Honda with the victim. She said someone driving a blue car shot at them. She said she doesn’t know who the suspect is and doesn’t know why they were shooting.

Gragg said she saw a small pistol.

At least seven police vehicles responded, according to a report from the scene.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert