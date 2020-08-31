Watch Now: Hickory police on scene of shooting at Cubbard Express on 16th Street NE

A man was shot in the shoulder at a Cubbard Express convenience store on 16th Street NE in Hickory Monday afternoon.
The wound was not termed life-threatening on the scene.
Hickory police were searching a black Honda Civic vehicle at the scene of the shooting.
Angellica Gragg said she was in the Honda with the victim. She said someone driving a blue car shot at them. She said she doesn’t know who the suspect is and doesn’t know why they were shooting.
Gragg said she saw a small pistol.
At least seven police vehicles responded, according to a report from the scene.
