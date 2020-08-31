Watch Now: Hickory police on scene of shooting at Cubbard Express on 16th Street NE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A man was shot in the shoulder at a Cubbard Express convenience store on 16th Street NE in Hickory Monday afternoon.

The wound was not termed life-threatening on the scene.

Hickory police were searching a black Honda Civic vehicle at the scene of the shooting.

Angellica Gragg said she was in the Honda with the victim. She said someone driving a blue car shot at them. She said she doesn’t know who the suspect is and doesn’t know why they were shooting.

Gragg said she saw a small pistol.

At least seven police vehicles responded, according to a report from the scene.