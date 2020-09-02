 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Deputies on scene of shooting south of Newton
0 comments
top story

Watch Now: Deputies on scene of shooting south of Newton

IMG_1707.jpg

Officers with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office were on the scene of a shooting south of Newton Wednesday morning.

 ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred in a neighborhood south of Newton on Wednesday.

Officers arrived on the scene of a residence at Samanthas Wells Lane around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said one person was in a vehicle parked in the area of the home. The victim’s face was injured by glass from the car’s window and/or shrapnel from a gunshot. The victim was taken by an individual to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not name a suspect in the case Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert