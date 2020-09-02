Watch Now: Deputies on scene of shooting south of Newton

Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred in a neighborhood south of Newton on Wednesday.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said one person was in a vehicle parked in the area of the home. The victim’s face was injured by glass from the car’s window and/or shrapnel from a gunshot. The victim was taken by an individual to an area hospital.