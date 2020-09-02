Watch Now: Deputies on scene of shooting south of Newton

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred in a neighborhood south of Newton on Wednesday.
Officers arrived on the scene of a residence at Samanthas Wells Lane around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said one person was in a vehicle parked in the area of the home. The victim’s face was injured by glass from the car’s window and/or shrapnel from a gunshot. The victim was taken by an individual to an area hospital.
The sheriff’s office did not name a suspect in the case Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.
