Watch Now: Hickory police on scene of shooting at Cubbard Express on 16th Street NE
A man was shot in the shoulder at a Cubbard Express convenience store on 16th Street NE in Hickory Monday afternoon.

The man’s injuries were not termed life-threatening on the scene, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Angellica Gragg said she was in a black Honda Civic with the victim when the shooting occurred.

Gragg remained on the scene with her dog Boss after the victim was transported. Gragg and the dog were unharmed.

She said someone driving a blue car shot at the car as they were on their way to pick up lunch. She said she doesn’t know who the suspect is and doesn’t know why they were shooting.

Gragg added that she saw a small pistol.

This is an ongoing investigation of the Hickory Police Department.

