The year in photos: Masks, cows and unique graduations

This was the year of the mask, which pretty much makes us all look the same.

As a photojournalist, the mask is a challenge. It’s extremely hard to show emotion on the faces of my subjects when two-thirds of their face is covered by some type of mask. I believe masks are helping the human race stop the spread of coronavirus. And I have heard many times that the eyes are the windows to the soul. But the mouth and nose reinforce the eyes, when it comes to expression.

When I photograph a subject, I try to get as close as possible. These days getting that close breaks social-distancing rules which makes people nervous. Thank goodness for telephoto lenses.

The photos that are featured in Flair this week are photos that show emotion and visual impact, some with masks and some without.

Probably my favorite photo from this group of images is the one of Coy Reese, owner of Reese Dairy Farm in Taylorsville, as he stands among his herd of Jersey cows as they are prepared to be sold and transported to New York. The cow looks at Reese with uncertainty about its future. Reese’s future was also changing when I took this image. He is retiring from dairy farming.