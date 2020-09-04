Letter: Article was interesting, headline was reckless

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

I was disappointed and distressed to read the headline "No spike in deaths despite pandemic for 4 counties of the Catawba Valley" in the Aug 30 edition of the Hickory Daily Record. I specify "headline" because the actual article by Virginia Annable provided a nuanced and complex look at the death rates in the Catawba Valley for 2020. The article itself was an extremely interesting and helpful read. However, the headline was both lazy and editorially reckless. In fact, the headline was not even supported by the content of the article. To a reader skimming the paper, or an individual scrolling past headlines on their news feed, this headline is all too easily read as "COVID-19: It's actually perfectly safe!"

When the 2017 tornado swept through NW Hickory the HDR didn't publish an article headlined "No spike in deaths despite tornado yesterday." While that headline may have been true, surely the editorial staff can see the recklessness in implying that tornadoes are not dangerous events capable of death and destruction. Shouldn't our local paper act in the public interest by treating the COVID-19 pandemic with the same level of editorial caution as it would another 'Act of God'?