Column: Me, Robert and the newsroom gang are still right here in Hickory

A reader and frequent contributor to the paper dropped me a note last week.
She heard change was afoot at the paper and wanted to know what’s up. It’s a fair question, and our devoted readers will likely notice some changes in how the paper looks going forward.
The Hickory Daily Record was among a number of papers purchased by Lee Enterprises this year. We are working with the design teams the Lee folks already had in place to produce the newspaper going forward.
New coworkers will be dropping our photos and words into the appropriate boxes and showing us some new tricks to make the paper more eye-catching.
I will still be working right here in Hickory. So will longtime photographer Robert Reed, who for many people is the face of the paper. (When I put that in writing, it’s a little troubling. Perhaps our new slogan will be: We might not be handsome but we are here.)
The rest of the newsroom: John, Kristen, Kevin, Josh, Virginia and Emily are still working out of Hickory (and their homes) during this pandemic.
So, the people who write, edit and photograph the local news for hickoryrecord.com and the Hickory Daily Record will be right where they were when this cantankerous year got started — in Hickory.
And we’ll be writing about the people and happenings of Catawba County for as long as you keep buying subscriptions and supporting the people who advertise with us.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!