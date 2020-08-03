Piedmont Percussion Program plans activities

HICKORY —The Piedmont Percussion Program (P3) will start back on Aug. 16 and continue activities until Nov. 8.
The program has been in existence under different names since 1995 under the direction of Rick Cline. Kids of all ages gather to form percussion ensembles where they not only learn to read music and play together as a group, but they learn about and how to play the many dozens of various percussion instruments.
Each semester ends with a concert.
The groups meet on Sundays at the SALT Block in Hickory.
Advanced meets from 2-2:45 p.m. Intermediate meets from 3-3:45 p.m., and fundamental meets from 4-4:45 p.m.
The Community Steel Drum Band will meet from 3-3:45 p.m.
In keeping with safety measures P3 will be following strict CDC guidelines, including masks and a maximum of 10 kids per group.
To register or for more information, email Rick Cline at rickclinenc@gmail.com.
