Symphony story about video

Have nine minutes to spare today? Spend that time in contemplation as you listen to a majestic performance by the Western Piedmont Symphony and view the powerful video that accompanies the music.

The video was produced in collaboration with Lenoir-Rhyne University and the Hickory Museum of Art.

The project is a musical response to a year of turmoil, according to Maestro Matthew Troy. The symphony turned to Adagio For Strings to set the mood. The art museum created a space for the people of Hickory to create images that reflected racial strife as well as a push for understanding and eventually peace. The video also focuses on the empty chairs of the auditorium as the symphony plays, a nod to the pandemic that has pushed our community apart at a time when we need to be together.

The video closes with these words from Lenoir-Rhyne’s Dr. Summer Carrol:

“But there is beauty from the ashes, new life from the lost; the me that was God’s idea survives.”

Troy, John Carfagno, executive director of the Hickory Museum of Art, and Ingrid Keller, executive director of the symphony, answered questions about the project.

How did the idea for the video take shape?

Troy: