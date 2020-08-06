These young brothers are already 'work guys'

When I walked up to brothers Caleb and Noah Hukill, their work vehicle was off the road, perpendicular to the paved surface and facing the steep upward slope of a neighborhood yard. Noah was examining a tire that wasn’t touching the ground. “It’s not on the ground,” he said. “It’s not on the ground.” I didn’t ask what had happened. My guess is that one of the brothers had attempted an unsuccessful trip up the slope.
The vehicle’s bed was loaded: tennis rackets, folding chairs, etc., all securely fastened with bungee cords. I asked what they were doing.
“We’re work guys,” Noah responded.
“I’m gonna go to the junkyard with this ‘cause this stuff is all old and rusty,” Caleb answered.
It looked pretty good to me. “Where’s the junkyard?” I questioned.
“Down at the cul-de-sac,” said Caleb, referring to a location around the corner. “There’s front loaders and backhoes down there if we need them.”
I’d just driven by the cul-de-sac. Didn’t see any heavy equipment. Of course, I wasn’t looking with the vivid imagination of a soon-to-be 5-year-old, who, with his 2-year-old brother, never ceases to entertain or impress me.
“We always go to the cul-de-sac to work,” Caleb explained. Most days, the “work” is part of Caleb’s make-believe lawn maintenance business. Every couple of weeks, though, some actual yard workers arrive to mow the hill at the cul-de-sac. Caleb and Noah are content on those days to watch for an hour or so, maybe ask some questions, get to know the workers, and examine the equipment. “Because I need to learn, so I have the right stuff when I’m a real job worker,” explained Caleb. I’d love to know what that child’s IQ is.
Caleb and Noah live in Blowing Rock with parents Gabby and Justin Hukill. Originally from Georgia, Gabby met and married Justin, an Alabama native, when the two were at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. They lived in Ohio and then Greensboro before moving to Blowing Rock for Justin’s job as general manager for Learfield IMG App State Sports Properties.
Caleb and Noah were born in Watauga County, and since the day each of them came home from the hospital, they’ve been outdoor boys. Cold and snow, rain and wind, heat and sunshine. Doesn’t matter. They head outside in the a.m., and they stay as far into the p.m. as Gabby, an outdoors person herself, will allow.
Besides daily hikes with their mom, Caleb and Noah spend time driving Caleb’s child-size battery-powered John Deere Gator utility vehicle. “It’s a pick-up truck,” said Caleb. Santa brought it a couple of years ago. It’s riding on its third set of wheels.
Naturally, the boys have an abundance of yard equipment, things necessary to “work guys:” plastic lawn mowers, weed whacker, blowers, and like actual lawn maintenance folks, protective wear: gloves, boots, safety glasses, reflective vest, ear protection, hard hats, and so forth. “I don’t have string line for my weed whacker, but I can pretend,” said Caleb, who added that he had an actual blower, a small battery-operated model.
“This is the first time I’ve gone to the junkyard,” Caleb pointed out and then allowed, “I’m just pretending. There’s not a real junkyard down there.” Caleb also was pretending that the tennis rackets were some speed limit signs he wanted to do away with.
I wondered if all the outdoor work required regular bathing. Caleb said he bathes in the middle of the day if he’s especially dirty. “I take a nap and then get back up and go back to work,” he shared. Besides mowing, blowing, and whacking, the little fellows spread mulch and look for snakes and worms. Most of the snakes turn out to be sticks, but sometimes there’s a worm on the road that needs returning to safer territory.
From time to time, the Brothers Hukill work on projects requiring additional manpower, particularly for their construction work, which they accomplish in addition to yard work. That’s when Caleb pulls out his flip phone and texts “Billy” to come help. The texting is imaginary as is Billy, who drives a cement truck and occasionally brings his buddy Milly with him. I asked how old Billy was. “Right now he’s 20,” Caleb responded. “I graduated with him.” Caleb pays Billy $50 per job “so he can get an ice cream cone,” explained Caleb.
Noah busied himself attending to his mower. I asked if it ran on gas. He said, “No, just oil.”
Caleb said he enjoyed construction work as much as yard work. “I also ‘respect’ the house,” he offered. “Sometimes I do it on the weekend.” As house “respector,” he checks the Hukill home for ants, sturdiness, organization, and to make sure the home is “all stuck together so it doesn’t collapse.” He said his last “respection” showed that his home was “pretty good.”
However, Caleb did have plans to get in touch with Billy to ask him to come and pour some cement. “It needs it everywhere,” said Caleb.
When Noah, who turns three in September, was younger, he was always Caleb’s passenger in the Gator, a bungee cord securing him inside the vehicle. Now, Noah drives sometimes. I questioned the brothers about miles per hour. “I bet it will go one or two miles fast,” Caleb suggested, showing me the speed settings, which included “turtle fast” and “bunny fast.” “I usually go bunny fast,” Caleb reported.
I inquired about plumbing work. Caleb shook his head yes. Electrical? “I do that with the chainsaw,” he explained.
Of course I had to ask Caleb what he was going to be when he grew up. “A yard worker and ‘respector’ on my days off.” The name of his business will be The Hukill Brothers’ Landscaping Crew. Should Noah choose not to join Caleb in the enterprise, Caleb will hook up with the men who mow the hill in the cul-de-sac.
Gabby, a child life specialist who serves on a couple of boards, including Boone’s The Children’s Playhouse and Friends of Maua (Kenya) Hospital, and who teaches infant and toddler development classes, said Caleb has been interested in lawn maintenance and construction work since he could walk.
With quarantining precluding going to preschool, Gabby is preparing for outdoor hiking and yard/construction work to continue on cold winter days. “There’s no such thing as bad weather,” said Gabby, “just bad clothing.” She said she’s invested in “good snow boots and good waterproof, all-weather gear” for herself and the boys.
I bet there’s a snow blower in Caleb’s future — and maybe a snow-removal attachment for the Gator. The Hukill Brothers’ Landscaping Crew’s going to have snowy driveways to clear.
