Reunion Day, drum workshops, and Autolawn registration

Check out our weekly Buzz Briefs section for local happenings in the Catawba Valley.
Soldiers Reunion Day planned
NEWTON — Catawba Farms will host a Commemorative Soldiers Reunion Day on Sunday, Aug. 16 to celebrate Newton’s longstanding tradition to honor and salute those who have served our country in the Armed Forces.
This day of socially-distanced activities begins at 1 p.m. and includes corn hole and other lawn games, antique tractors and cars on display, crafts for sale, the Catawba Farms food truck, live music by Drive South at 5:30 p.m., and other activities.
Activities will be physically-distanced with plenty of picnic table seating. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Masks are required while inside the tasting room. Coolers and outside food are not permitted as proceeds from the Commemorative Soldiers Reunion Day at Catawba Farms will be donated to the Marine Corps League. Guests will be able to make donations during the event.
For more information, contact Catawba Farms at phone number 828-464-5780.
Drum program to begin
HICKORY — The Piedmont percussion program will start back on Aug. 16 through Nov. 8. The program has been in existence under various names since 1995 under the direction of Rick Cline.
Kids of all ages gather to form percussion ensembles where they not only learn to read music and play together as a group, but they learn about and how to play the many dozens of various percussion instruments. P3 was the cohost of the 2019 NC Day of Percussion held at Lenoir-Rhyne University, and has performed dozens of times at past Day of Percussion events.
Each semester ends with a concert. The groups meet on Sundays at the SALT block. Advanced groups meet from 2-2:45 p.m., intermediate from 3-3:45 p.m., and fundamental from 4-4:45 p.m.
The community steel drum band will meet from 3-3:45 p.m. In keeping with safety measures, P3 will be following strict CDC guidelines that include routine sanitation of instruments, wearing masks, 15-minute intervals between groups, and having 10 students per group. Email Rick Cline at rickclinenc@gmail.com if interested in signing up.
Autolawn registration begins Aug. 19
HICKORY — Registration is now open for the eighth annual Autolawn Party, presented by Hickory Museum of Art (HMA) and Paramount Automotive.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 on the SALT Block Lawn, located at 243 Third Avenue N.E., Hickory. The Autolawn Party is a celebration of the road’s number one traveler – the automobile. The car show will look a little different this year to keep everyone safe and healthy.
This year’s theme features the roadster. A roadster, also known as spider or spyder, is defined as an open two-seat car with emphasis on sporting appearance or character. Initially an American term for a two-seat car with no weather protection, usage has evolved to include two-seat convertibles.
Traditionally, the Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show has limited vehicle participation exclusively to European models. However, in recognition of the spirit of the roadster, some American roadster models will be featured in this year’s car show. If you have a roadster that you would like us to consider, please email theautolawn@gmail.com.
The deadline for early registration is Aug. 19, and includes guaranteed lawn parking for vehicles, early check-in and reduced set-up times, and a complimentary event hat. Registration for the first car is $30, and additional cars are $25 each.
Standard registration begins Aug. 20 through Sept. 15 and is based on space availability. Registration for first and any additional cars is $35 per car.
To register, go to www.theautolawn.com/registration.
