New SUV is next step in VW's post-scandal electric offensive

The compact SUV segment is the largest part of the U.S. new vehicle market with 4 million sold every year, Keough said.

At first, U.S. versions of the ID.4 will be rear-drive and imported to the U.S. from Germany, but Volkswagen’s factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will begin building it toward the fall of 2022, he said.

Volkswagen says the ID.4 will have great handling and will be faster from zero to 60 mph (96.6 kilometers per hour) than gas engine competitors. It expects the rear-drive version to get there under eight seconds and the all-wheel-drive version under six.

The company's goal is to broaden electric cars' appeal beyond “first adopters” to buyers simply looking for affordable transportation.

Volkswagen hopes car buyers will be attracted by the advantages that come from designing a car as an electric vehicle from the ground up. Putting the battery flat below the passenger space gives the ID.4 about the same interior space as that of the longer Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, while the lower center of gravity makes for better handling.

The new vehicle underlines the sharp turn the company has made after its 2015 scandal over diesel cars that for years were rigged to cheat on emissions tests so they could pollute more than U.S. rules allowed.