Early registration open for Autolawn Party

HICKORY — Registration is now open for The eighth annual Autolawn Party, presented by Hickory Museum of Art (HMA) and Paramount Automotive.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 on the SALT Block lawn, located at 243 Third Ave., NE, Hickory. The Autolawn Party is a celebration of the road’s No. 1 traveler — the automobile. The car show will look a little different this year to keep everyone safe and healthy. However, everything you’ve come to love about the event — amazing cars, great food, beer garden, etc., — will still be onsite!.
This year’s theme features the roadster. A roadster (also known as spider or spyder) is defined as an open two-seat car with emphasis on sporting appearance or character. Initially an American term for a two-seat car with no weather protection, usage has evolved to include two-seat convertibles. Traditionally, The Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show has limited vehicle participation exclusively to European models. However, in recognition of the spirit of the roadster, some American roadster models will be featured in this year’s car show. If you have a roadster that you would like to be considered, contact event co-director Charlie Zagaroli by email at theautolawn@gmail.com. Everything else about the Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show will be business as usual — an entry by registration, peer-judged show of European classic cars and motorcycles.
Early Registration:
• Deadline: Aug. 19
• Guaranteed lawn parking for vehicles
• First car is $30; additional cars are $25 each
• Includes one complimentary event hat per first entry
• Enjoy early check-in and reduced set-up times
Standard Registration:
• Aug. 20 to Sept. 15
• Fees will go up to $35 per car (first and additional cars)
• Based on space availability (cannot guarantee lawn parking)
To register, go to: www.theautolawn.com/registration
The number of awards per class are based on the number of entrants. First place prizes will be awarded to entry classifications German, Italian, British, Other European Makes and European Motorcycles. Additional classifications may be added based on participation or theme such as Spectator’s Choice, Best Roadster, Hagerty Youth Judged Best in Show, and Best in Show (Overall). The public will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the People's Choice Award. Voting takes place between 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., with only one ballot per person.
The Euro Classic Car Show offers a wide range of high quality, original European vehicles in an intimate, yet informal setting, without the pressure of a traditional Concours event. The fundraising event to benefit HMA educational programming features a Euro Classic Car Show, youth judging program, art exhibits, live music, food court, beer garden, and more.
Presenting sponsors: Porsche of Hickory and Paramount Automotive Group, located on U.S. 70 Hickory. For more information visit www.Paramountauto.com
For more information about the Autolawn Party, visit theautolawn.com.
