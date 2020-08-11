You are the owner of this article.
Driver of 18-wheeler accident charged; bridge damaged but safe
Truck driver Pedro Jose Reyes II struck the Rock Barn Road bridge Monday afternoon during a single-vehicle accident.

The driver of the 18-wheeler truck that drove up an embankment on Interstate 40 on Monday has been charged with reckless driving. 

Pedro Jose Reyes II of Orange City, Florida was driving on I-40 Monday afternoon near exit 133. Traffic slowed due to an earlier accident. Reyes swerved right to avoid the slowing cars, drove up the embankment and struck the bridge at the exit. 

No injuries were reported.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said the N.C. Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and found there was no immediate concern for the safety of the bridge.

The guardrail was damaged near the end of the bridge at ground level. NCDOT will coordinate repairs of the bridge railing.

