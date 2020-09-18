Conover man buys, restores his sister's 1967 Mustang

My sister owned a new 1965 convertible Mustang back in her 20s. When she got married she had children and got rid of the Mustang for a station wagon. She always loved the Mustang. My brother-in-law eventually bought her another Mustang. Although not the '65 convertible she once had, it was still a Mustang. They used this '67 Mustang as a daily driver and it was a dependable car for them. When times were tough the Mustang was ready to get my brother-in-law back and forth from work every day. Their three children, my two nephews and niece learned how to drive in this car. The car has been in the family for at least 30 years. We all have fond memories of her and it has played an important role in the family. Now that my brother-in-law is in his 80s (I won’t tell you my sister's age because that is not polite) the car just sat in the driveway and they wanted to sell it. I could not see it go to anyone outside the family. I wanted to get her back on the road and keep her in the family for my son, nephews and niece and keep the memories alive. I would like to get her back to California very soon so that my sister and brother-in-law can once again go for a ride in her.