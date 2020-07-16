Letter: All hail the daily heroes

A tribute to the Covid-19 warriors.
I send my heart out to my friends,
my friends, I do not know.
All stand inside the danger zone,
by grace I’ll never go.
They bide to fight, and win the war,
stout soldiers, will defend.
The masks they wear betray their fears.
Bold courage sees no end.
We honor sentries at the gate,
what must our passions know?
Pray earnestly, defeat the beast,
implore God, make it so.
Their lives have changed, as most lives have,
fierce battles, no reprieve.
Exhort these gallants to prevail,
in this great hope, believe.
Conceding much to stop this brute,
with lives and family.
Unflinching acts shall ‘ere be known,
so ever shall it be.
R.M. Zimmerman
Conover NC
