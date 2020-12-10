Column: Our heroes break down barriers

Sometimes, when people ask my age, I like to say I’m older than the speed of sound.
I know that seems strange coming from someone who talks a lot, but I say that because I was born six months before Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in level flight.
Charles E. Yeager was a hero of mine when I was growing up. I was crazy about airplanes and the space program. I watched America’s unsuccessful rocket launches and cheered when the Army finally put a satellite in orbit.
Test pilots captured my attention long before we were introduced to the Mercury Seven. It seemed like Yeager and other hotshots like Scott Crossfield, Joe Walker, etc. were always doing something that was more astounding than anything I could dream up.
Yeager was a combat veteran of World War II. He was one of the few pilots who became an ace in one day. A combat ace is a pilot who shoots down a minimum of five enemy aircraft. He was one of the first pilots to shoot down an enemy jet fighter in combat.
Later, after he broke Mach 1, he surpassed Mach 2. That’s twice the speed of sound. He also commanded fighter pilots, and I should add he did not tolerate racism in the ranks. Look up Emmett Hatch, a fine jet pilot, and read his comments on Yeager.
When he finally retired as an Air Force general, Yeager had participated in three wars — WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Not bad for someone who threw up the first time he rode in an airplane. He served with distinction and was the definition of “The Right Stuff.”
He flew off into the sunrise earlier this week at age 93. He was one of the few remaining heroes of World War II. There were many thousands of heroes from that war. I saw a TV program the other night that honored the last two survivors of the USS Arizona.
Can that really be true? Only two? Yes. We’re also running out of heroes from the Korean War, and the number of Vietnam veterans is getting smaller day by day.
I am not a veteran. My contribution, if you want to call it that, has been to extol the heroism of our warriors and of my father, uncles, cousins and friends who faced the enemy over the years. Not everyone came back alive.
American men and women continue stepping forward to be a new generation of heroes. We have lots of them.
Women’s roles in the military have changed since World War II, and we are better for it. But never forget the women who served as nurses (some as doctors) and support personnel in wartime. They ferried many airplanes cross-country for shipment to war zones. Remember, too, the women who enabled the United States’ unprecedented factory production.
My mother made parachute cord in a factory that changed its domestic production to wartime status. If not for the women on the line, the cord would not have been made.
The reality that we are a nation of heroes may be obscured in this time of crisis and division, but unity in the face of perilous challenges is one of our core values. That’s why our lists of heroes are so long, our regard for those heroes is so high, and young people willingly keep our military strong in all its guises.
I adopted my childhood heroes during the Cold War. It was a time when if you wanted to go really fast, you strapped yourself inside a rocket plane like Yeager did, and light it up. Wow!
Not everyone came back from those adventures, either. Progress is rarely easy and never cheap.
We need heroes, no matter how young or old we are. Heroes stand the test of time for their courage, fidelity, honor and sense of duty. Yes, there are heroes like Chuck Yeager who cause some consternation because you’ll always know where they stand and you don’t even have to ask.
Applied correctly, that’s a good thing. If it wasn’t, Yeager and those like him would not have made general.
The greatness of our heroes echoes though the succeeding generations. We say history is alive, and it’s because their character that we hope reflects our own resonates with not only glory, but with truth and achievement.
So fear not. We will not run out of heroes. We may not be able to see them clearly in dim light of madness, but they are there. They still serve. They still stand up for what’s right. They still achieve. They still believe in justice for all. They still value the truth.
Hey, they’re heroes. That’s what they do.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com
