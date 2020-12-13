Column: Oriental Woman's Club a celebration of life

Even Molly’s obituary pointed out that when she arrived in the U.S., “she quickly had to learn the customs and acceptable ways of her new country. Not only cooking, but also the type of foods, was one of the many obstacles she overcame to adjust to her new country.”

What better — and more comfortable — way to acclimate than to get together with fellow war brides and share what they were learning about their new world.

Through word of mouth, the club grew. If a member saw an Asian woman in the community, the member would invite her to join the group. Naomi shared, “I first met Molly while I was a nursing student at LRC and working at JC Penney in the toy department during Christmas. I was homesick, and Molly came up to me to ask if I was Japanese. When I answered yes in Japanese, she was delighted and extended an invitation to the club. That was 51 years ago.”

Naomi is married to Tom East, who served in the U.S. Navy — a signalman. “He did four tours in Vietnam,” said Naomi, who was attending the University of Hawaii when she met Tom. At that time he was stationed at Pearl Harbor. Naomi’s father had told her not to date sailors. She’d promised she wouldn’t but then she met Tom. The couple has lived in Catawba County for decades. Naomi taught nursing at Catawba Valley Community College for over 33 years and was Dean of Health.