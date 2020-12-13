Column: Oriental Woman's Club a celebration of life

When Naomi East of Hickory emailed me to share information about Hickory’s Oriental Woman’s Club, which has been in existence more than five decades, I responded that I was ashamed to admit that I didn’t know there was such an organization.
Naomi, who was born in Japan, lived there until she was 11, moved to Hawaii for a few years, and then returned to Japan and graduated from high school there, was saddened to share that one of the club’s founding members, Itsuko “Molly” Omura Swanson, died Oct. 4. She was 96.
When Molly was a young woman in Japan, she met a member of the U.S. military, Cpl. Billy R. Carroll Sr., who became her first husband, making Molly a “war bride,” a woman who married a serviceman from another country during wartime or occupation by that country. (Molly’s second husband was Charles Ray “R.C.” Swanson.)
Many of the club’s charter members were war brides from Japan and knew little, if anything, about life in the United States. Interestingly, there was a significant number of WWII servicemen from Catawba County who fell in love with and married Japanese women. When these women left their homeland, they said good-bye to their families, friends, and ways of life.
Naomi wrote, “[The Oriental Woman’s Club] was instrumental in helping Japanese women transition into American life. They learned about hot dogs, baseball and apple pie, while maintaining the spiritual and essence of Japanese culture.”
Even Molly’s obituary pointed out that when she arrived in the U.S., “she quickly had to learn the customs and acceptable ways of her new country. Not only cooking, but also the type of foods, was one of the many obstacles she overcame to adjust to her new country.”
What better — and more comfortable — way to acclimate than to get together with fellow war brides and share what they were learning about their new world.
Through word of mouth, the club grew. If a member saw an Asian woman in the community, the member would invite her to join the group. Naomi shared, “I first met Molly while I was a nursing student at LRC and working at JC Penney in the toy department during Christmas. I was homesick, and Molly came up to me to ask if I was Japanese. When I answered yes in Japanese, she was delighted and extended an invitation to the club. That was 51 years ago.”
Naomi is married to Tom East, who served in the U.S. Navy — a signalman. “He did four tours in Vietnam,” said Naomi, who was attending the University of Hawaii when she met Tom. At that time he was stationed at Pearl Harbor. Naomi’s father had told her not to date sailors. She’d promised she wouldn’t but then she met Tom. The couple has lived in Catawba County for decades. Naomi taught nursing at Catawba Valley Community College for over 33 years and was Dean of Health.
All the while, she happily participated in the activities of the Oriental Woman’s Club. Members not only supported one another in their efforts to adjust to American life, but also simply enjoyed each other’s company at “get togethers to celebrate birthdays, weddings, babies, graduations at potluck dinners, picnics, cherry blossom festivals, the Bon Odori [Japanese Festival] in Charlotte, and luncheons at Umi restaurant,” said Naomi.
Through Naomi, I met Miiko Iwanami Rowe, a founding member of the club. In the 1950s when Miiko was working at the U.S.’s Regional Camp Crawford in Hakodate, Japan, she met Peter Rowe from Burke County. He served in the U.S. Army and was in Korea during the Korean War. The Army sent him to Miiko’s hometown, Hakodate, to supervise Japanese workers at the camp. Miiko was his secretary/interpreter in 1954. She knew English well because she’d attended an all-girls Christian school in Japan where she learned the language.
Miiko said she was supposed to marry a man selected by her parents. That was the tradition at the time. But she loved Peter. He left Japan and then returned as a civilian and married Miiko.
I wondered what her parents had thought. Did they accept Peter? “They did,” she said. “They didn’t have a choice. My mother liked him. She said he was a good boy.”
Miiko and Peter moved to the United States in 1955. They lived in various parts of Catawba County and worked at the stores they owned. Miiko sold antiques, furniture, and so forth. Later she worked at one of her son’s dollar stores. Sometime in the 1960s, while talking to fellow Japanese immigrants, Miiko suggested, “Why don’t we help each other and just talk?” Form a little group and meet periodically. Miiko pointed out that their children were being raised in American culture, so they needed to understand it the best they could.
For example, said Naomi, the women didn’t know about Halloween and all that went along with it, but their children would know about it, so they should as well.
The group began meeting at Fang’s, Hickory’s first Chinese restaurant, which was owned by Donna Yee and her husband. Though Donna was Chinese and was married to a Chinese man, she joined the club. In time, woman from a variety of Asian countries and living in Catawba County became members. With the influx of Vietnamese and Hmong families in the 1970s, women from these countries began to take part. Before COVID-19 put a halt to meetings, the women enjoyed regular luncheons at Umi, a Japanese restaurant in Hickory.
Miiko said the meetings were social events. No formalities. They eat and they talk. They celebrate birthdays, babies and grandbabies being born, and holidays. Miiko expressed delight that Satoko Miyazaki, who owns Umi with her husband, Wasu Miyazaki, has invited guest speakers to the restaurant, including famous pianists and authors, and that she’s asked the Oriental Woman’s Club to be in attendance when the guests visited.
“We just try to support each other,” said Naomi. “When you’re a stranger in a foreign country, it helps to be part of a unit. They become your family, and then you can go out and participate in the community with a better understanding and make this your country.”
“God put us on earth to take care of each other,” Miiko added. “So we should help others who come to this country.”
Looking back, Miiko recalled the sadness she felt when she left Japan and moved to Catawba County. Today, she calls it “the best place to live.”
“The best thing that happened to me was becoming Christian and going to First United Methodist Church and having a family: husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”
Naomi concluded, “I will forever appreciate Molly and all my Japanese-American friends, who demonstrated the meaning of true friendship and celebrated the integration of love of our birth country (Japan) and our adopted country (USA).”
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!