Warren Hollar column

Empathy and Support for Long-Term Care Residents and Workers in These Trying Times
The most recent edition of the AARP Bulletin contained a startling article concerning Covid-19 and nursing homes. The facts that fewer than 1% of Americans live in long-term care facilities, but 40% of Covid-19 deaths have occurred there should be disquieting news for all citizens. During the early months, long-term care facilities were the unrecognized epicenter of those dying from Covid-19 and were not high on the priorities of action according to Elaine Ryan of AARP. Thankfully, decisions are now being made to vaccinate residents as quickly as possible to reduce the death toll.
As a former university instructor, I often talked with students about the changes in inter-generational care of older family members. Today, because of mobility and access to employment the number of multi-generation families is continuing to decline. With this decline comes the reality that some entity must care for those older citizens. The harsh truth was verified in the AARP article – 70% of Americans turning 65 are expected to require some form of long-term care during their lives and 27% of this care is provided in facilities away from the home which may be an outgrowth of ageism.
Unfortunately, the spread of the Covid-19 virus has often created an almost desolate environment in some locations resulting from attempts to reduce the spread and death rate in nursing homes. To put this in perspective the Covid-related death rate according to the Center for Disease Control in long term care facilities is 16% for those infected compared to the total U.S. Covid death rate of 2.3% of those infected. Yes, older persons are expected to die at some point, but in many situations, facility residents may go there because they have no other options for living space or are there for rehabilitation of some injury or surgery.
The Center for Disease Control provided guidelines in early spring that strictly limited visitations, suspended communal dining and group activities for residents, screening for those entering facilities, and using masks and PPE’s. Some limited visitations have been allowed for facilities with fewer Covid cases. As of early November, 47 states and the District of Columbia had authorized nursing homes to resume visitation, generally with time limits, screening for COVID-19 symptoms, and strict rules for distancing, face-covering, and sanitizing.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued new guidance in September acknowledging the physical and emotional toll on residents from prolonged isolation and urging facilities to reopen to visitors if they have not had a new case in 14 days and are in counties where the spread of coronavirus is low or moderate. States that allow visits are recommending, and some are requiring, that they take place outdoors. Studies have shown that the risk of coronavirus transmission is considerably lower outside. Indoor visits are limited to compassionate care situations such as grieving for a recently deceased family member, or exhibiting signs of emotional distress, such as crying more frequently or not eating. Unfortunately, the recent rise in identified Covid cases has caused the tightening of facility access.
Ways to Support Long-Term Care Residents
The most important responsibility for families of loved ones in facilities is to stay connected. Experts say it is crucial for one’s well-being, both emotionally and physically. Isolation can have very real and serious health impacts.
Virtual communication using smart phones and tablets may be a reliable means of communication if they are available to residents. If you have not created ways to visit virtually, ask the nursing home if they have ways to promote the use. You should not expect short-handed staff to teach residents how to use mobile devices because personal care takes priority. Zoom, Facetime, and Skype are important tools in today’s world. The Federal ACCESS (Advancing Connectivity during the Coronavirus to Ensure Support for Seniors) Act, may provide grants for nursing homes to buy tech tools and services to facilitate virtual visitation during the pandemic.
You may also support loved ones by staying informed about what's going on at their facility. Identify a contact on staff for when you have questions and concerns. Some important areas of discussion include frequency of Covid screening of workers, process for communication if family member contracts Covid, precautionary procedures for protecting residents, and availability of personal protection equipment for workers and their training and how the facility deals with staffing shortages.
Another way to support residents is the use of regular mail. Provided your loved one does not suffer from some debilitating form of dementia or related-issue, cards and letters often bring a smile and tell someone you are thinking about them. Short written updates about routine family activities are reassuring that you are okay during this health crisis. Notes or picture cards from grandchildren are important. Many residents have little outside support so consider sending some un-addressed cards or notes for distribution to them if this is allowed by the facility.
Older people love pictures that may be posted in rooms. Make a picture book of action photos of family. You may even make smart phone photo groups and email or text to residents if they have this skill. If staff help is available, send a file to be opened. Many facilities allow drop off at the front desk. Posters with pictures and captions are good. Make sure to include the room number.
Many nursing homes will schedule a specific time for your family to “meet” your loved one through a window on the ground floor. You’ll be on the outside; they will be safely on the inside. You can chat using a phone – almost in person – and share smiles, laughs and a touch through the glass. For a special occasion, like a birthday or holiday, handmade signs are an extra special sight, too. Use virtual visits discussed above. Facetime is often the easiest virtual visit.
Provided your loved one has access to a phone, have one family member make a schedule of different family members and friends to each call your loved one on a specific day. This is a great way to connect others also feeling isolated, especially seniors and those living alone, with your loved one. Plus, a regular daily phone call gives them something to look forward to. This does not have to be just for nursing home residents. In addition to the time schedule, consider suggestions for topics that stay on the positive side instead of gloom and doom statements. You can also make a schedule for written notes if no phone is available to a resident.
If allowed by the facility, consider sending a boxed meal on a special occasion. If the resident is not diabetic, a care package of treats if often well-received. A single flower in a vase brightens any space. An angel or some small keepsake from previous years may awaken memories.
Many long-term care facilities have established support and volunteer groups for residents coordinated by facility staffers. Although in person contact is limited now, volunteer opportunities will be available for support when access is re-opened. Facility webpages often contain information about volunteer contacts. Facility receptionists may also direct you to the appropriate staff member.
Physical restrictions on visitation policies don’t have to prevent you from providing the specter of hope to residents. Think outside the box to come up with innovative ways to provide emotional support , offer spiritual reinforcement, show joy, and pursue opportunities to express affection to your special loved one. Remember, helping others is often one of the most uplifting activities when we are dealing with our own loss of hope and depression issues.
Relationships Between Long-Term Care Workers and Residents’ Families
As an important corollary to our concern for facility residents, we need to overcome our fears, frustrations, and guilt about the dilemmas of our loved ones to open avenues for positive interaction with caregivers. We must have great empathy for those long-term care workers who are putting their own health, the health of their families, and even their livelihoods in danger. As an example, a good friend spoke of the situation of his single-parent daughter in a mid-western state employed in a nursing home. She agreed to work in the Covid wing of the nursing home with a salary increase of five dollars per hour to supplement her income. This required that she be separated from her five-year-old daughter. After two-weeks working with Covid patients, she tested positive and was required to quarantined for two weeks without any salary during this time.
We must appreciate and nurture workers and understand they are working under incredibly difficult circumstances with a constant barrage of emotional hurt and depression of residents as well as a constant stream of questions from family members. Remember that workers are not the cause of the situation and the need to reserve personal criticism of caregivers without understanding the entire context of the daily challenges. Don’t let your own frustrations flow to the workers providing their lifeblood to the care of your relatives. When communicating with a worker make sure to include a personal “Thank You” for the work they are performing. Personal notes of thanks to workers would also be appreciated. Provided the facility approves deliveries, consider sending a gift of food (doughnuts, fruit tray, homemade goodies, etc.) to the workers on the hall where your love one is housed. You might even have the delivery signed with the name of the resident. Small tokens such as inspiration books, a box of hot chocolate mix, a small craft, etc. are available online that may be sent to workers. Checking with nursing home activity directors might provide a list of supplemental materials that would aid in keeping residents occupied.
In conclusion, we must take personal responsibility to assist in making the best environment for our loved ones and not depend on the system to do the job. Also, remember the 70+ percent of needy senior citizens who are not in facilities but are facing similar daily challenges with less physical support. Consider that one day you too will need the assistance of the next generation. If they see you giving some recognition to older persons, they may choose to do the same for you!