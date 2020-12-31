Warren Hollar column

We must appreciate and nurture workers and understand they are working under incredibly difficult circumstances with a constant barrage of emotional hurt and depression of residents as well as a constant stream of questions from family members. Remember that workers are not the cause of the situation and the need to reserve personal criticism of caregivers without understanding the entire context of the daily challenges. Don’t let your own frustrations flow to the workers providing their lifeblood to the care of your relatives. When communicating with a worker make sure to include a personal “Thank You” for the work they are performing. Personal notes of thanks to workers would also be appreciated. Provided the facility approves deliveries, consider sending a gift of food (doughnuts, fruit tray, homemade goodies, etc.) to the workers on the hall where your love one is housed. You might even have the delivery signed with the name of the resident. Small tokens such as inspiration books, a box of hot chocolate mix, a small craft, etc. are available online that may be sent to workers. Checking with nursing home activity directors might provide a list of supplemental materials that would aid in keeping residents occupied.