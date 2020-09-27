OB-GYN offers free pregnancy tests for ‘quarantine surprises’

HICKORY — Beginning in March, North Carolina residents were asked to stay at home as much as possible due to COVID-19. More time spent at home often means more time spent with housemates, with a wealth of extra time but a shorter list of things to do.

What does that mean for couples who live together? A Woman’s View, an OB-GYN practice in Hickory, has a clue.

The practice, which also offers primary care and lab services, is now offering free pregnancy tests to any women who think they may be expecting a “quarantine surprise.”

To receive a free pregnancy test, the prospective patient needs to live in the area and provide a mailing address, email address and phone number. From there, an associate from A Woman’s View will mail the test and then follow up to learn the outcome. If positive, the practice will help celebrate the big news with a special Quarantine Surprise T-shirt and a first OB appointment.

A Woman’s View is at 915 Tate Blvd. SE, Suite 170, in Hickory. Reach it at 828-345-0800.

On the Net: www.awomansview.com