Jail COVID-19 testing revealed 10 cases; retesting in progress for all quarantined
08XX20-hdr-news-Detention Facility-p1

The Catawba County Detention Facility tested all inmates and staff after a COVID-19 outbreak.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

All staff and inmates at the Catawba County Detention Facility were tested for COVID-19 after an outbreak was detected in one housing unit in late July, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. The testing found a total of 10 inmates infected with COVID-19.

The outbreak was first found when five inmates transferred to a N.C. Department of Public Safety facility and they tested positive on July 30, according to the release. After initial testing, the sheriff’s office found two more inmates at the Catawba County Detention Facility with COVID-10 as well as nine staff members, according to an Aug. 3 press release.

Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, every inmate, staff member and on-site contractor was tested, the Tuesday press release said. Ten cases were identified among the 235 inmates, the release said.

There are 24 cases associated with the outbreak, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

All of the cases were contained in one housing unit and isolation cells. The housing unit was quarantined as soon as the cases were found. Additional testing was done Tuesday to ensure the quarantine can be lifted Thursday as scheduled, the press release said.

To react to the outbreak, the jail staff used a COVID-19 response plan put in place in March that outlines cleaning protocols, quarantine guidelines and protective equipment rules, the release said. The inmates also helped with sanitizing and cleaning their living quarters, the release said.

The response plan also includes mandatory mask use by staff and supplies of masks and personal hygiene products given to inmates.

All new inmates are tested for COVID-19 and quarantines until the results are available, the release said. Inmates not wearing masks are isolated in their cells.

Countywide, there were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases bring the county total to 2,185. Of those cases, 1,679 people are recovered. There are 18 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the coronavirus and 30 have died.

North Carolina reported 1,051 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 137,895, according to NCDHHS. There are 1,122 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,204 reported deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

24 new cases

2,185 total cases

18 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,679 people recovered

Burke County

24 new cases

1,774 total cases

13 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

1,420 people recovered

Caldwell County

19 new cases

1,227 total cases

18 patients hospitalized

16 total deaths

656 people recovered

Alexander County

13 new cases

302 total cases

5 patient hospitalized

2 total deaths

253 people recovered

North Carolina

1,051 new cases

137,895 total cases

1,122 patients hospitalized

2,204 total deaths

116,969 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell and Alexander county data is as of Monday.

