Jail COVID-19 testing revealed 10 cases; retesting in progress for all quarantined

All staff and inmates at the Catawba County Detention Facility were tested for COVID-19 after an outbreak was detected in one housing unit in late July, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. The testing found a total of 10 inmates infected with COVID-19.

The outbreak was first found when five inmates transferred to a N.C. Department of Public Safety facility and they tested positive on July 30, according to the release. After initial testing, the sheriff’s office found two more inmates at the Catawba County Detention Facility with COVID-10 as well as nine staff members, according to an Aug. 3 press release.

Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, every inmate, staff member and on-site contractor was tested, the Tuesday press release said. Ten cases were identified among the 235 inmates, the release said.

There are 24 cases associated with the outbreak, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

All of the cases were contained in one housing unit and isolation cells. The housing unit was quarantined as soon as the cases were found. Additional testing was done Tuesday to ensure the quarantine can be lifted Thursday as scheduled, the press release said.

To react to the outbreak, the jail staff used a COVID-19 response plan put in place in March that outlines cleaning protocols, quarantine guidelines and protective equipment rules, the release said. The inmates also helped with sanitizing and cleaning their living quarters, the release said.

The response plan also includes mandatory mask use by staff and supplies of masks and personal hygiene products given to inmates.