Catawba County reports 23 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The total COVID-19 case count for the county is now at 2,637, and the total number of deaths is 45. Over 2,000 people have recovered from the virus in the county, and 13 patients remain hospitalized.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,051 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Sunday, bringing the total to 166,127.
Of the state total, 917 patients are hospitalized, 136,630 have recovered and 2,692 have died.
