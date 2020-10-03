Alzheimer's Association adds new topics to lineup

CHARLOTTE — While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, it continues to create additional challenges for people living with Alzheimer's and all dementia, their families and caregivers, including 180,000 in North Carolina and their estimated 479,000 caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter are continuing to offer free virtual education programs and online support groups to help all North Carolina caregivers and their families. Launched in May in response to the impact COVID-19 was having on those affected by dementia, the Alzheimer's Association now offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead.

Two new topics being added in October include a two-part series “Living with Alzheimer's - For Late-Stage Caregivers” and “Dementia and the LGBT Experience” both of which are even more important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as caregivers strive to care for individuals living with dementia at home or at a distance.

"Living with Alzheimer's - For Late-Stage Caregivers"