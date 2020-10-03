Alzheimer's Association adds new topics to lineup

CHARLOTTE — While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, it continues to create additional challenges for people living with Alzheimer's and all dementia, their families and caregivers, including 180,000 in North Carolina and their estimated 479,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter are continuing to offer free virtual education programs and online support groups to help all North Carolina caregivers and their families. Launched in May in response to the impact COVID-19 was having on those affected by dementia, the Alzheimer's Association now offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead.
Two new topics being added in October include a two-part series “Living with Alzheimer's - For Late-Stage Caregivers” and “Dementia and the LGBT Experience” both of which are even more important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as caregivers strive to care for individuals living with dementia at home or at a distance.
"Living with Alzheimer's - For Late-Stage Caregivers"
In the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease, caregiving typically involves new ways of connecting and interacting with the person with the disease. In this two-part series, participants will hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection for the person with late-stage Alzheimer’s and their families. The program is being offered on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21. Participants are not required to attend both parts, but it is recommended.
"Dementia and the LGBT Experience"
Learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss in the LGBT community during this brief community-focused listening/discussion session. This program will take a look at the importance of increasing resources and outreach to the aging LGBT population. It will explore the unique factors that put this group at potentially higher risk for developing dementia, and the resources that may be needed for them and their loved ones as they age. The program is being offered on Oct. 7.
Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey.
Attendees are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. For a complete list of upcoming virtual programs or to register for a class, visit alz.org/northcarolina/helping_you/virtual-offerings or call 800-272-3900. Participants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of each virtual program.
