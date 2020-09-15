5 area Walmarts offering COVID-19 testing; county death toll rises to 51

Two Walmart stores in Hickory and several others in the area now have coronavirus drive-thru testing, according to information from Quest Diagnostics, which is partnering with Walmart at the testing locations.

As part of a push for more COVID-19 testing, Quest is setting up 65 drive-thru testing locations at Walmarts in North and South Carolina, according to a press release from the company.

The Walmarts at 2415 Springs Road NE and 483 Hwy. 70 SW both have drive-thru testing now. Three other Walmarts in the area, one in Hudson at 2794 Hickory Blvd., Morganton at 1001 N Green St. and Newton at 1818 NW Blvd. are also now offering drive-thru testing. People looking to get tested must have an order from their doctor.

The drive-thru testing sites are operated out of the pharmacy at each store. Everyone must have an appointment to be tested.

Testing is available Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Death toll rises to 51

On Tuesday, Catawba County saw 18 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.