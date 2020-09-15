5 area Walmarts offering COVID-19 testing; county death toll rises to 51

Two Walmart stores in Hickory and several others in the area now have coronavirus drive-thru testing, according to information from Quest Diagnostics, which is partnering with Walmart at the testing locations.
As part of a push for more COVID-19 testing, Quest is setting up 65 drive-thru testing locations at Walmarts in North and South Carolina, according to a press release from the company.
The Walmarts at 2415 Springs Road NE and 483 Hwy. 70 SW both have drive-thru testing now. Three other Walmarts in the area, one in Hudson at 2794 Hickory Blvd., Morganton at 1001 N Green St. and Newton at 1818 NW Blvd. are also now offering drive-thru testing. People looking to get tested must have an order from their doctor.
The drive-thru testing sites are operated out of the pharmacy at each store. Everyone must have an appointment to be tested.
Testing is available Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Death toll rises to 51
On Tuesday, Catawba County saw 18 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The latest deaths bring the county total to 51. Both people were residents of congregate living facilities, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. Both were in their 80s and were not hospitalized, she said.
The new cases reported Tuesday put the county total at 2,865 cases since the pandemic began. About 89 percent of those cases are recovered, according to public health.
There are currently 13 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide there were 1,106 new cases reported on Tuesday, putting North Carolina’s total at 186,887, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 916 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,111 people have died.
