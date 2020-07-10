N.C. Senate leader: Colleague tests positive for COVID-19
RALEIGH — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, a top legislative leader said on Friday, making public the first known case to involve a General Assembly member.
The senator wasn’t named in a statement from Senate leader Phil Berger, who described the person receiving the diagnosis as a Republican man.
The Senate held a floor session with recorded votes on Wednesday. The House performed work Monday through Wednesday. The full legislature isn’t expected to return to work until September.
Berger said the senator, as a proactive measure, had already taken a test before returning to Raleigh this week that came back negative. He took a second test on Thursday because his spouse was scheduled for a medical procedure. That test came back positive Friday, according to Berger.
The senator hasn’t had any symptoms during this period, Berger said: “He is staying home and feels well.”
Building administrators at the legislative complex in downtown Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. They’ve included temperature checks for legislators, staff and the public entering the Legislative Building during weeks in which work sessions have been held. A cafeteria worker tested positive for COVID-19 in early April.
But legislators, especially Democrats, have sought more restrictions, and criticized legislators — most of them Republicans — who have declined to wear face coverings indoors. The temperature checks were discontinued in mid-June, after no one had recorded a high-enough temperature to warrant medical attention. But they were restored when Senate Democrats complained.
While House leaders have allowed members to continue participating remotely in committee meetings, the Senate largely returned to normal operations several weeks ago.
Berger said the senator testing positive called Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue to alert him and other Democratic senators.
North Carolina health officials on Friday reported nearly 2,000 additional confirmed cases statewide, bringing the total during the epidemic to more than 81,300. Virus-related hospitalizations also reached a new high of nearly 1,050 patients. There have been about 1,480 deaths of COVID-19 patients, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Cooper: N.C. public receptive to ways to address racial bias
RALEIGH — A state panel asked to recommend how to eliminate racial disparities in North Carolina’s criminal justice and court systems must be up to the task because the public wants solutions, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Friday.
Speaking at the first meeting of a task force he created in the weeks following George Floyd’s death and the resulting demonstrations nationwide, Cooper said members are sure to disagree while examining tough issues. He wants specific recommendations by Dec. 1 to local governments and legislators to address systemic racial bias.
“We are at a unique time. There is an opportunity here where I believe people have been the most receptive to change that they have ever been,” Cooper said in the video conference with the panel. “And it’s up to us to come forward with strong changes.”
More than 20 members serve on the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, including judges, law enforcement officers, elected officials and civil rights advocates. Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls are the commission leaders.
Earls, a veteran civil rights leader before joining the court, proposed working groups to tackle issues. Topics likely to be considered include use of force standards, community policing, alternatives to arrests, pretrial release and the use of fines and fees on defendants.
Earls cited U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor while describing that unlawful, discriminatory police stops against certain people in society corrode civil liberties and threaten the lives of everyone.
“Those voices do matter and I know ... that what courts decide makes a difference, and that it truly impacts all of us,” Earls said.
Emergency crews search for vehicle that went off I-95 bridge
FAYETTEVILLE — Dive teams searched the Cape Fear River on Friday after witnesses told authorities that at least two vehicles crashed on Interstate 95 in North Carolina and ended up in the water.
Vander Fire Department Chief Richard Bradshaw told news sources that at least three witnesses said they saw the crash involving a white vehicle and a black vehicle on I-95 near Fayetteville. Bradshaw said the call came in around 7 p.m. on Thursday, and said eyewitnesses suggested the crash may have been the result of a road rage incident.
Several boats with divers as well as a safety boat to protect the divers were used in the search. Rescuers also used sonar technology to try to find cars or victims underwater.
