Chief Judge Linda M. McGee retires

RALEIGH — Chief Judge Linda M. McGee and Judge Wanda G. Bryant, both serving on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, retired Thursday.
Both judges have served long and distinguished careers and were recently honored for their service by Gov. Roy Cooper with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. This high honor was presented by Attorney General Josh Stein at a retirement luncheon for both judges.
McGee was a resident of Hickory from 1984 through 2004, when her husband, Gary McGee, served as Hickory city manager. Their two sons, Scott and Jeffrey, are both graduates of Hickory High School.
McGee was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 1995 by Gov. Jim Hunt. She is the longest serving judge of the Court of Appeals in state history, having served almost 26 years in that role. She was elected to an eight-year term in 1996, and was re-elected in 2004 and 2012. In August 2014, she was named Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals where she has led the court, oversaw its administration, served on the State Judicial Council, and served as vice chair of the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism, in addition to fulfilling her judicial duties.
In addition to her role in the judiciary, McGee has been an active member of North Carolina’s legal community. She held positions on numerous professional organizations, chaired and served on many boards and commissions, including the IOLTA Board, Legal Services of North Carolina, and the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners.
She was also a leader in community activities throughout her career, including the League of Women Voters. She has received several awards, including the North Carolina Bar Association’s Liberty Bell Award, the Judge of the Year Award from the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys, and the Outstanding Appellate Judge Award by the North Carolina Advocates for Justice.
McGee was a partner in the Boone law firm of di Santi, Watson, and McGee for 17 years and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the UNC School of Law.