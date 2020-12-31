Chief Judge Linda M. McGee retires

RALEIGH — Chief Judge Linda M. McGee and Judge Wanda G. Bryant, both serving on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, retired Thursday.

Both judges have served long and distinguished careers and were recently honored for their service by Gov. Roy Cooper with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. This high honor was presented by Attorney General Josh Stein at a retirement luncheon for both judges.

McGee was a resident of Hickory from 1984 through 2004, when her husband, Gary McGee, served as Hickory city manager. Their two sons, Scott and Jeffrey, are both graduates of Hickory High School.

McGee was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 1995 by Gov. Jim Hunt. She is the longest serving judge of the Court of Appeals in state history, having served almost 26 years in that role. She was elected to an eight-year term in 1996, and was re-elected in 2004 and 2012. In August 2014, she was named Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals where she has led the court, oversaw its administration, served on the State Judicial Council, and served as vice chair of the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism, in addition to fulfilling her judicial duties.