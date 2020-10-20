1 arrest, 1 sought in Conover homicide

Two suspects were named in the Monday Conover shooting case that left one man dead.

Tony Marshall Shook, 54, of Claremont, has been charged with murder in connection with the homicide of Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office also named Alisha Nicole Looney as a person of interest in this investigation. They are currently searching for her for questioning, according to the release.

Shook was in Catawba County Court Tuesday afternoon for his first appearance.

Judge Richard Holloway told Shook that the most he could receive is the death penalty or life without parole. He then asked Shook if he wanted to hire his own attorney or apply for court-appointed attorney.

“I don’t have any money, so I guess a court-appointed,” Shook said.

Victoria Jayne was assigned as his interim attorney until the court could assign another attorney.

Shook also told Judge Holloway that he’s a heroin addict and was coming off of the drug.

“He’s in a sad state,” Jayne said leaving court on Tuesday. “It’s real important that he get the right medical care.”