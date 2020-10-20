1 arrest, 1 sought in Conover homicide

Two suspects were named in the Monday Conover shooting case that left one man dead.
Tony Marshall Shook, 54, of Claremont, has been charged with murder in connection with the homicide of Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office also named Alisha Nicole Looney as a person of interest in this investigation. They are currently searching for her for questioning, according to the release.
Shook was in Catawba County Court Tuesday afternoon for his first appearance.
Judge Richard Holloway told Shook that the most he could receive is the death penalty or life without parole. He then asked Shook if he wanted to hire his own attorney or apply for court-appointed attorney.
“I don’t have any money, so I guess a court-appointed,” Shook said.
Victoria Jayne was assigned as his interim attorney until the court could assign another attorney.
Shook also told Judge Holloway that he’s a heroin addict and was coming off of the drug.
“He’s in a sad state,” Jayne said leaving court on Tuesday. “It’s real important that he get the right medical care.”
Shook is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 10.
On Oct. 19, deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead inside a residence on White Tail Circle in Conover at 3 a.m., according to an earlier release. The man appeared to have died after being shot at least once.
The victim was later identified as Loza, 28, who was staying at the home on White Tail Circle.
The suspects left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
The motive for the homicide is unknown, the release stated.
The location of this shooting was also the scene where a mother and son were killed on Oct. 13, 2019, just over a year ago.
Brandi Rodriquez, 43, and Jessie Rodriquez, 24, were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article. Gonzalo Salinas-Cisneros, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.
According to Capt. Aron Turk with the sheriff’s office, the two incidents are unrelated.
Anyone with information concerning Looney and/or the investigation is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
